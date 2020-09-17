LASD to release details related to fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by sheriff's deputies

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will hold a press conference Thursday to release details related to the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee by sheriff's deputies.

"In keeping with my promise for transparency, @LASDHQ will be hosting a press conference today, 3pm, at HOJ to release the details of the Dijon Kizzee DIS," Sheriff Alex Villanueva wrote in a tweet.

Sheriff's officials said Kizzee was riding a bicycle on Aug. 31 in the Westmont area when deputies stopped him for an unspecified vehicle code violation. After he was stopped, he allegedly tried to run away and dropped clothing items containing a firearm. Sheriff's officials have said he made a motion toward the gun, but Kizzee's family and community activists have accused the deputies of shooting an unarmed man in the back.

They insist he was not wielding a weapon and was actually running away from the deputies when he was shot.

"We'll have a lot of information that'll give you the entire context of what happened, and it will answer all of the questions you might have," Villanueva said.

Last Wednesday, Kizzee's relatives held a news conference with supporters, calling on the coroner's office to release the findings of the autopsy.

The results were placed on a security hold by the sheriff's department, citing the continuing investigation.

Coroner's Investigator Kelsie Weber said that the sheriff's department does use security holds during investigations, and the coroner's office is unable to make public autopsy information about such a case until the hold is released.

The fatal shooting sparked dozens of protests across Los Angeles.

CNS contributed to this report.