LASD investigating possible explosive device found near Industry strip mall
INDUSTRY, Calif. - Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputies are investigating a possible explosive device found near a strip mall in the City of Industry Monday night.
According to LASD, the device was found near the intersection of Almahurst Street and Hanover Road.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, LASD's Industry station warned the public to stay away from the area, which is near a strip mall.
No other information was immediately available.