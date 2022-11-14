Expand / Collapse search

LASD investigating possible explosive device found near Industry strip mall

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Industry
FOX 11

LASD investigating explosive device near City of Industry strip mall

Deputies are investigating a possible explosive device found in the City of Industry.

INDUSTRY, Calif. - Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputies are investigating a possible explosive device found near a strip mall in the City of Industry Monday night.

According to LASD, the device was found near the intersection of Almahurst Street and Hanover Road.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, LASD's Industry station warned the public to stay away from the area, which is near a strip mall. 

No other information was immediately available.