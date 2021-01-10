LASD deputy shoots, wounds person in Altadena

article

One person was shot on Sunday by a sheriff's deputy in Altadena and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened about 4:05 p.m. in the area of Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue, said Los Angeles sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.

The wounded person's condition was not immediately known, Koerner said.

It was unclear what precipitated the deputy-involved-shooting, Koerner said.

