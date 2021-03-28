Large water main break shuts down traffic in the Pacific Palisades

A large water main break has shut down traffic on Sunset Blvd. between El Medio and Bien Venida Avenues in the Pacific Palisades on Sunday evening.

Firefighters are responding to a flooding situation impacting apartment complexes near 16040 W. Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

They're being assisted by the L.A. Department of Water and Power, Department of Transportation, Los Angeles police and L.A. County lifeguards.

Authorities iwarn to avoid the area.

City News Service contributed

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

