LAPD searching for missing 11-month-old boy

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for an 11-month-old boy who's been missing since last week.

According to LAPD, Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen on March 31, around 11:55 p.m. in 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in Los Angeles, with his father's friend. According to police, there is an ongoing custody dispute between the boy's parents.

SUGGESTED: Missing hiker’s body found in Griffith Park with emaciated dog by his side

Guarino is described as an Hispanic male with light complexion. He's got brown hair and blue eyes. He's approximately 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds, and has a birthmark on the outside of his left knee.

Anyone with information about where Guarino might be is asked to contact LAPD.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.