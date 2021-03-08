LAPD searching for 11-month-old girl believed to be kidnapped by stranger

article

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday sought the public's help locating an 11-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a stranger on Sunday night.

Police said that baby Heather was taken around 6 p.m. somewhere in the 8100 block of S. Western Ave.

The alleged kidnapping was reported to the LAPD Monday morning.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. Authorities told FOX 11 that Adams is believed to be homeless.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Heather's whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

