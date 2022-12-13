LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said.

SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway showing the wreckage in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood.

Authorities said a man estimated to be around 30 years old became trapped inside a vehicle and firefighters worked to free the victim. He was then rushed to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported despite the amount of debris seen at the crash site.

