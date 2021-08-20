LAPD officer suspended after video shows him striking suspect on gurney

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was suspended after video showed him striking a suspect.

The suspect was placed on a gurney and was about to be wheeled into the ambulance when the officer came up and struck him.

This incident happened after police arrested two suspects for carjacking in San Fernando.

It is unknown what provoked the attack.

"The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force," Chief of Police Michel Moore stated.

Local activists are now demanding for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officer.

"We want to commend LAPD Chief Moore for coming forward and suspending this officer immediately. It was LAPD who actually released the videotape, which in my 30 years of activism is unheard of. Now it’s up to DA Gascon to do to the right thing and hold this officer responsible, prosecute him and put him in jail where he belongs," stated activist Najee Ali.

The officer has been suspended pending the results of the investigation.

