LAPD officer shot in Sherman Oaks, suspect in custody

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 2:25 p.m. near the area of Vesper Avenue and Weddington Street. They also received a report that shots had been fired.

Video from SkyFOX showed nearly a dozen paramedics and first responders tending to the injured officer before the officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition.

"Praying for one of my friends that was just shot," LAPD Officer William Jones Jr. wrote on Twitter following the shooting.

The identity of the injured officer has not been released.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in police custody and was also transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

It is unknown as of Wednesday evening how the suspect got hurt.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.