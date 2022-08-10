LAPD investigating report of shots fired during Hollywood Hills home break-in

An investigation was underway after neighbors heard shots fired during a reported break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls—one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.

A neighbor reportedly heard the gunfire when the resident allegedly shot at the would-be robbers. The suspects then fled the scene in a white vehicle and investigators believe at least one of them was struck by gunfire. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department have been canvassing the area for evidence.

No one inside the home was injured and no further information was immediately available.

