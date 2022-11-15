LAPD investigating possible stabbing near Target in downtown LA

article

Police are investigating a possible shooting and/or stabbing near a Target in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night.

It is unknown how many people are hurt. Officials did not explicitly confirm if it was a shooting or a stabbing that prompted the 911 call from the downtown LA scene.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident. A suspect has not been announced as of Tuesday night.

