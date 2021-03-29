Expand / Collapse search

Man taken into custody following high-speed pursuit in South LA

LAPD in pursuit of reportedly stolen vehicle in Inglewood area

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody after he led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a high-speed pursuit through South Los Angeles and portions of South Bay in a stolen Toyota Corolla late Monday morning. 

The pursuit started in South LA before the suspect led officers toward El Segundo, Hawthorne, and Crenshaw. 

The suspect attempted to make a sharp turn in Inglewood, when he hit the center divider and damaged multiple vehicles in the process. After several attempts, officers were able to successfully deploy a PIT maneuver near the intersection of West 135th St and Western Avenue in Gardena just before 11:40 a.m. 

The suspect was then taken into custody. 

No further information was immediately released. 

