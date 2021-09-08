LAPD homicide detectives investigating Sylmar woman's death

A Sylmar family made a grisly and heartbreaking discovery after they returned home from a trip and found their mother had been murdered, police said.

The family called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting that the matriarch of their home, said to be a woman in her 40s, was dead inside their home located near the intersection of Polk Street and Gladstone Avenue. Arriving officers pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Relatives also reported a car was missing from the home.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the scene interviewing family members as they work to piece together the tragic events and find the woman’s killer.

Authorities said it did not appear to be a random killing and that it appears the victim was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

