Day 2 of Echo Park protest: LAPD declares unlawful assembly due to large crowd

As the hours-long standoff continues between protesters and law enforcement, the Los Angeles Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly for those gathering at an Echo Park intersection.

LAPD declared the area of Lemoyne Street and Park Avenue an unlawful assembly. The decision comes as the crowd allegedly pointed "high-intensity lights" at the officers in the area, LAPD said in a tweet.

Thursday night's development comes nearly 24 hours into an ongoing standoff between the city and advocates for the homeless in Echo Park. Activists had protested the city of Los Angeles' plans to clear out a large homeless encampment near Echo Park Lake.

ECHO PARK PROTEST:

The standoff prompted LAPD to issue a citywide tactical alert on Wednesday night. Police were also stationed overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

