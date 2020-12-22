Child, 70-year-old woman stabbed to death in Westlake area

article

Police are investigating a double homicide in the Westlake area on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a welfare check call in the 1800 block of West 11th Place late Monday night. Upon arrival, officers found a 70-year-old Hispanic woman and a child "down with injuries" and emergency crews were called to treat both victims' stabbing injuries.

Firefighters on the scene pronounced both the woman and the child dead, LAPD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

