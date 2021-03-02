LAPD Chief Michel Moore hospitalized

article

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Chief Michel Moore has been hospitalized.

Chief Moore took himself to the University of Southern California Medical Center after "not feeling well."

He was admitted Monday night for testing and observation.

"Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support," the LAPD said in a tweet. "To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further."

Moore was sworn in as the city’s 57th LAPD Chief in 2018.

