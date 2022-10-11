Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park

A tree-trimmer was killed after he fell into a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.

Authorities have not determined how the landscaper fell into the chipper.

"When police units arrived on scene, a male subject was found deceased from injuries sustained from the incident," the police department said in a news release.

The victim worked for the arboricultural firm S.P. McClenahan, a division of Bartlett Tree Experts.

Coworkers declined to talk about the victim who has not been identified.

Officials from the Menlo Park Fire Department and the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also part of the investigation.