LA Zoo to reopen to the public after months-long closure

article

After being closed for nearly three months the Los Angeles Zoo is officially reopening to the public.

The zoo plans to reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16. It shut down on Dec 7, 2020 due to the state’s Stay-at-Home order. The zoo originally shut down on March 13, 2020 when the pandemic began and briefly reopened in August 2020 but was then shut down again.

RELATED: LA Zoo to close in accordance with new health order

As they set to reopen again new safety procedures will be in place. This includes limited capacity, time-ticked entry, closure of indoor and high-touch spaces, supplemental signage throughout the zoo and face masks will be required.

Indoor dining areas will be closed, and in-person talks, presentations and events will be temporarily suspended. Along with enhanced health guidelines, hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the zoo and officials have created one-way pathways to allow for physical distancing.

Advertisement

General admission and GLAZA member reservations will be available starting Saturday, Feb. 13.

RELATED: Aquarium of the Pacific reopens outdoor exhibits to the public

The zoo’s decision to reopen comes as Los Angeles County sees a decline in hospitalization rates. Several businesses and family attractions in the county have begun reopening.

For more information on the zoo reopening visit lazoo.org/reopening.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.