LA Sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally striking pedestrian, authorities say

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy was allegedly involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in South Los Angeles Friday morning, law enforcement officials told FOX 11.

The crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and the Imperial Highway.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the LASD deputy was traveling westbound on the Imperial Highway when the marked patrol cruiser collided with a female pedestrian.

Witnesses said the woman, described by police as a "Black female between 40-50 years old," was lying on the street prior to the crash.

Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

A portion of the Imperial Highway was shut down between Compton and Central Avenues while authorities conducted their investigation.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

