'LA in Crisis': Town Hall to address City Council scandal, calls for change

In the wake of the scandal at the City Hall, FOX 11 and the Los Angeles Times are teaming up for a live town hall discussion called "LA in Crisis: the Call for Change."

The discussion, which airs on FOX 11 News and our streaming platforms on Thursday, 6 p.m., will discuss the Los Angeles City Council scandal that ended with Council member Nury Martinez announcing her resignation and two others, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, being asked by the community to follow her in stepping down.

The town hall will be airing from locations across the city as we hear from Angelenos in various neighborhoods.

HOW TO WATCH

When: Thursday, October 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Various parts of Los Angeles

Tune in: On-air at FOX 11 News or watch on our website or mobile apps . The town hall will also be available on our streaming apps.

BACKGROUND

Earlier in October, a leaked audio revealed Martinez of using racist language in an attack on fellow Council member Mike Bonin's 2-year-old son.

The release of the audio, which included Cedillo and de León in the recorded conversation, prompted calls for the three Council members' removals. The backlash from the leaked audio prompted Martinez to first resign from her post as Council president, before she eventually resigned from the Council all together.

Following Martinez's resignation, the Council elected Paul Krekorian as its new Council president. As of Thursday night, both Cedillo and de León are still in the Council. Cedillo's term will end on December 2022 as Eunisses Hernandez will take over for his seat to represent Los Angeles' District 1 in the tail end of the calendar year.

On the other hand, de León's term is expected to run through the end of 2024, prompting him to face a far bigger public pressure to resign from the City Council compared to Cedillo, who is just weeks from ending his term.