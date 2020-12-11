LA County deputies involved in deadly Andres Guardado shooting relieved of duty

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of their duties, the department announced Friday.

Both deputies, you have not been identified, were involved in the fatal Andres Guardado shooting, however the sheriff’s department says the reason for their suspension is not related to the shooting.

It appears the suspension is related to a traffic collision that occurred on

April 13; no further details were provided.

The sheriff’s department says the deputies’ peace officer powers have been suspended pending an investigation.

The FBI, District Attorney, and Office of Inspector General have been advised and are monitoring.

