LA child abduction: Boy, 4, taken by mom during supervised visit: sheriff

Authorities are asking for your help locating a 4-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother during a supervised visit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Cristina Rodriguez (left) and Ethan Rodriguez (right) / Photos: LASD

Ethan Rodriguez was last seen with his biological mother, Cristina Rodriguez, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Ethan Rodriguez is described as 2'6", 50 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Cristina Rodriguez is described as 4'11", 103 lbs., with brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Authorities say Cristina Rodriguez is a transient known to live in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD at 323-718-0737 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

