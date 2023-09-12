LA Department of Animal Services tackles shelter overcrowding

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services released its strategy to address critical issues within the city's animal shelters on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Additionally, the department's General Manager, Staycee Dains, called upon Angelenos to help relieve overcrowding by adopting shelter animals.

Dains detailed her team's plan, which she said includes hiring and filling dozens of vacant positions for Animal Care Technicians within the next several weeks. She also said that the department will have better transparency about the state of the animals in the shelters.

Animal Services currently has 45 open positions, and a cohort of 50 people will be invited this week to apply for work starting as early as Sept. 25, according to Dains. Another cohort will be invited to apply to start working every two weeks thereafter until all positions have been filled, according to the department.

Currently, there are six animal shelters operated by the department in the LA area.

Dains said that each of the six shelters are well over capacity, in terms of providing proper care, sanitation efforts and enrichment activities.

"Animals are suffering in our shelters, and so are those who care for them," Dains said in a statement. "We keep animals in crates in hallways for days, weeks, or months at a time. Staff and volunteers are injured by animals subject to fear, anxiety and stress. Our caregivers know that the animals receive substandard care, which harms their mental well-being. We cannot allow the suffering to continue."

In addition to the department's plans, Dains asked Angelenos to help the animals at the shelters, by encouraging everyone to adopt.

All adopted or fostered animals will be vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, given flea treatments and any other necessary health treatments by the department, according to Dains.

Animals that have not been fixed can contribute to overpopulation and crowding at shelters. That's why the city of Los Angeles provides discounts and full-cost vouchers to help people take steps to avoid unwanted litters, according to the department.

Angelenos can also volunteer at any of the six shelters. According to the department, volunteers can significantly reduce animals' fear, anxiety and stress.

For those interested in working with one of LA's animal shelters, applications are available through the city's Targeted Local High Program. Candidates can begin their career as an Animal Care Attendant providing hands-on care to animals in the department's shelters.

City News Service contributed to this report.