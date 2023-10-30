Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A deadly multi-vehicle crash was under investigation on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning. A SigAlert has been issued and traffic is down to one lane in the area.

Around 4:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol began receiving calls from people reporting a wrong-way driver. Moments later, more callers reported a crash involving multiple cars after the alleged wrong-way driver plowed into a center divider at the Sherman Way exit in Van Nuys.

CHP investigators later clarified it wasn't a wrong-way crash but rather, the driver of a vehicle lost control, crashed into a center median, spun out and stopped in the opposite direction. Two other vehicles then crashed into the car.

Once first responders arrived, at least one person was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.