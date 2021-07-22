Jurupa Fire: Crews battling fire in Riverside County

article

Crews are battling a fire in the northwest corner of Riverside County Thursday.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call of a fire near Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road in Jurupa Valley.

At last check, the fire extended to about two acres, according to Cal Fire.

EVACUATIONS ORDERS IN EFFECT

The fire has prompted evacuations for residents in the following areas:

Felspar Street between 54th Street and 56th Street

Pedley Road between 54th Street and 56th Street

Officials did not specify when residents impacted by Jurupa Fire can return to their homes.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.