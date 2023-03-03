Friday marked one week since Wild 94.9 morning show host and DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift was reported missing in San Francisco. Authorities said there's been no trace of Vandergrift and his wife doesn't believe he'll ever return.

Vandergrift, who goes by JV professionally, was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021. He spoke publicly about the effects the disease has had on his body, suffering continued ailments like "brain fog," dizziness, migraines and blurred vision.

Authorities said the search for the 54-year-old is ongoing, but they don't suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Here's a sequence of events since the well-known morning show host was last seen.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Vandergrift was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco, according to police.

Friday, Feb. 24

Vandergrift is officially reported missing and police said he was at risk, although they did not explain why they categorized him that way.

The San Francisco Police Department announces the missing person case of Vandergrift on Twitter around 3:04 p.m. He was described as a 180-pound white man with a bald head, and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including some on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, authorities said.

Two hours later, radio station Wild 94.9 shared a message on social media that its "deeply concerned" about Vandergrift's whereabouts.

Monday, Feb. 27

On Monday, Wild 94.9 reported that there has been no trackable activity on Vandergrift's phone and no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," according to the statement posted on the station's website, its social media platforms and read on air.

"JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 949 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family," the statement said. "We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family."

Wednesday, March. 1

The wife of Vandergrift, Natasha Yi, said she does not believe her husband is coming back. She also thanked listeners for their love and support.

"I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back," said Yi in a statement shared by Wild 94.9. on Wednesday. Yi also appeared on the JV Show.

"I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart," she said.

Friday, March 3

One week to the day that Vandergrift was reported missing and there's still no trace of him.

Wednesday, March 22

A body was found at Pier 39 in San Francico

Thursday, March 23

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the body as JV's.