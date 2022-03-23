James Amabile: Skeletal remains found in Ridley Township believed to be man missing since 2003, divers say

article

Divers from Adventures with Purpose Underwater Dive and Recovery believe skeletal remains found last week in Ridley Township are a match to a Pennsylvania man missing for nearly 20 years.

Police say officers responded to the Ridley Township Municipal Marina at 401 S. Swarthmore Avenue around 3 p.m. on March 19 for a report of a missing vehicle discovered.

Authorities say they were notified by Adventures with Purpose Underwater Dive and Recovery, which investigates cold cases specializing in locating vehicles underwater.

The volunteer divers recovered the car's license plate and human remains, according to police.

Ridley Township Police said the name registered to the license plate information matched a Ridley Township missing person case from December 2003.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that divers believe the body retrieved from underwater is James Amabile.

In a video posted to YouTube, the dive group detailed their investigation and interactions with Amabile's family.

Amabile was last seen leaving his home in Folsom and driving a 2002 Ford Explorer on his way to pick up his daughters from their babysitter's house, according to the DOE Network. He was not seen again and his wife reported him missing.

According to authorities, the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the identity and it could take several months to make a positive identification through dental records or identification.

The car was pulled out of the marina on March 28, a little more than one week after investigators were informed about its location.

The missing person's family has requested privacy as the investigation continues, police say.

