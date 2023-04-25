Innocent bystanders make up nearly 50% of police chase injuries involving LAPD, study says

New study sheds light on a grim pattern for innocent bystanders when it comes to police chases happening in the Los Angeles area.

The study, requested by the Board of Police Commissioners and data shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, reveals bystanders make up nearly half of the car chase injuries involving LAPD.

Total number of police chases involving LAPD: 4,203 between 2018 and April 2023.

In the study, LAPD had picked up more than 4,200 police chases from 2018 to 2023. Of the 4,200-plus chases, nearly 1,600 resulted in a crash. [NOTE: For exact figures, check out the study's data below.]

Of the police chases turned crashes, 1,032 (25% of the chases) resulted in an injury or death. Forty-nine percent of the crashes resulting in injuries involved a third-party victim – meaning bystanders who had nothing to do with the car chase.

According to the breakdown, nearly 500 of the crashes involved innocent bystanders.

The study also revealed that the average speed during LAPD car chases was about 46 mph. The highest percentage of crashes at 64% happened when chases reached between 41 and 80 mph.

