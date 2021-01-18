Expand / Collapse search
Inauguration rehearsal participants at US Capitol ordered to 'shelter in place’ after nearby fire

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Inauguration Day
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: People are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on J

WASHINGTON - Participants in inauguration rehearsals at the U.S. Capitol were ordered to 'shelter in place' Monday by officials after a fire several blocks away triggered a security alert.

The evacuation happened around 10:30 a.m. and was not believed to be a threat to the Capitol complex.

Washington D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that there was a fire at a homeless camp at the 100 Block of H St SE, which was extinguished, according to FOX News.

RELATED: Several arrests made near security checkpoints in DC ahead of inauguration

U.S. Capitol Police issued the following statement: 

"In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets, SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated."

The security scare came as U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The District has beefed up security in and around downtown Washington, D.C. ahead of the inauguration due to concerns that have gripped the nation’s capital following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters.

