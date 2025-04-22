In-N-Out Burger intentionally skips this guest number - here's why

In-N-Out Burger is clearing the air when it comes to a certain number.

The fast food chain took to their social media to announce a fun fact with everyone.

"In-N-Out will not give you guest number 69 on your receipt," it confirmed. "After guest number 68, it will skip to guest number 70."

When asked why in the comments section, the chain clapped back with "Why do you think?"

However, In-N-Out confirmed you can get guest number 169 in the drive-thru.

The comments section sounded off with their stories - one person shared "I got number 68 last visit and the cashier said ‘oh! so close!’