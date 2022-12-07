Huntington Beach teen killed, 3 others injured in Westminster crash

A teen was killed and three others injured following a single-car crash in Westminster Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road.

According to police, the car collided with concrete barricades around a construction zone and landed on top of the barricades over an open construction trench.

An 18-year-old girl from Huntington Beach died at the scene. The driver of the car and two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries.

Right now authorities are investigating if alcohol or drugs are considered factors in this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Sergeant Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714)548-3770, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain nonymous.