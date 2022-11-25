How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

What's a holiday season without a light festival?

Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the official partners for the annual festival and will have you covered, so you don't miss the action. Join us Friday night for the live stream of the highly-anticipated holiday celebration. In addition, FOX 11’s Mission Inn special is set to air on December 4 and throughout the holiday season.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights is one of the nation's largest holiday light displays and draws visitors across California and other parts of the country.

Want to learn more?

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is part hotel and part museum. Since its opening in 1875 as a 12-room adobe guesthouse, it has developed into the crown jewel of downtown Riverside.