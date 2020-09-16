Expand / Collapse search

Housing complex under construction in East Los Angeles ravaged by fire

Los Angeles
City News Service

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that tore through a five-story housing complex under construction in East Los Angeles this morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of Rowan Avenue and First Street about 1 a.m. and encountered heavy fire coming from the complex, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Credit: L.A. County Fire Department (Twitter)

Video from the scene showed the entire structure engulfed in flames.

A total of 150 firefighters were on scene, the department said.

The building, which had been under construction for 18 months, was supposed to house low-income veterans. It was three months from being completed and was being planned and managed by a nonprofit group.

The building was previously the site of the Unique Theatre, an old movie theatre that dates back to the 1920s.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.