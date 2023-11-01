Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway in Los Angeles

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:09AM
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Arlington Heights fatal shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles' Arlington Heights neighborhood after a person was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of W. Pico near the corner of Manhattan Place according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information on a suspect or the shooting victim was not released. 

Pico Boulevard is closed between St. Andrews and Western as the investigation continues. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.  