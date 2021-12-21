Homeless man helps end pursuit of stolen fire truck in Orange County

Police have arrested a person suspected of stealing a fire truck and traveling through several cities before being detained Tuesday in Anaheim.

Truck 85 was stolen from UCI Medical Center in Orange at approximately 1:40 a.m. while paramedics were taking a patient to the hospital, said Capt. Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority.

"As they were dropping off a patient at the hospital the truck was stolen," Barta told City News Service.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect traveled through many Orange County communities, including Fountain Valley and Irvine, before finally stopping in Anaheim near Ball Road and Brookhurst Street just after 3 a.m. when officers from the Anaheim Police Department took the suspect into custody.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.