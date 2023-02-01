LAPD finds sniper rifle, AR from home of man who lived in Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows

article

Los Angeles police are thanking the public and security staff for preventing a possible mass shooting from taking place. This comes as police found a sniper rifle, two assault rifles and a "thousand of rounds" of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a man possibly suffering from a mental health crisis. During the investigation, LAPD saw that the 24-year-old man may have made criminal threats. Officers then searched his Hollywood home and found all the aforementioned weapons on the 18th floor – where he lives.

In addition to the sniper rifle and the ARs, LAPD also found a shotgun and three pistols. LAPD placed the man in custody.

On Wednesday, LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap gave the public kudos for alerting police that something felt off when the 24-year-old suspect had allegedly suffered a mental health crisis.

"They notified us and worked together with the police to bring this to a safe conclusion. It's a great police work and a great teamwork by community members and our police officers to take the suspect off the streets and possibly prevent something of a heinous crime like a mass shooting," Tsap said.