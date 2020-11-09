Heavy police presence in Santa Fe Springs after shooting

article

There was a heavy police presence in Santa Fe Springs after a shooting Monday night.

A person described only as a 'suspect' was taken to a hospital after being shot by a Whittier Police Department officer in Santa Fe Springs.

The shooting occurred at about 6:35 p.m. in the 12200 block of Telegraph Road, near Northline Road, according to Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting the Whittier Police Department with the investigation.

Authorities did not say what prompted the officer to open fire, but the Whittier police officer is OK after the incident, police say.

The suspect's condition when taken to a hospital was not immediately known, Warren said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The Whittier Police Department provides services to Santa Fe Springs under contract.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website at http://lacrimestoppers.org

