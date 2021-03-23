Deputy shot in Victorville, suspect in custody

article

A deputy is being taken to the hospital after being shot in Victorville Tuesday afternoon.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Avenue.

A suspect has been taken into custody, deputies said. Officials did not specify the injured deputy's conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

