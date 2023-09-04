LA County deputies shoot, kill suspect after family disturbance call in Hacienda Heights

One person is dead following a shooting involving deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in the San Gabriel Valley, officials said.

LASD officials said they received a family disturbance call around 5:35 a.m. Monday from a home located in the 16000 block of Dawn Haven Road in Hacienda Heights. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of Halliburton and Colima roads.

When Industry Station deputies arrived at the scene, they were reportedly confronted by a suspect armed with a knife.

The deputies opened fire and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

One person is dead following a shooting involving LASD deputies in Hacienda Heights on Sept. 4, 2023.

Dawn Haven Rd. remains closed for the investigation.

