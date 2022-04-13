Expand / Collapse search

Griffith Park cliff rescue: Elderly woman's car goes off cliff

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 7:51AM
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Woman rescued after car plunges off cliff in Griffith Park

The woman was taken to a hospital after her car plunged off a cliff in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - An elderly woman was rescued Wednesday after her car went over the side of a hill in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the 68-year-old woman was alert and speaking with firefighters when they first made contact with her. She has since been lifted to the helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Details on how the woman's car ended up at the bottom of the hill are not known at this time. 

Griffith Park cliff rescue

Crews are working to rescue a driver who went off a cliff at Griffith Park.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 