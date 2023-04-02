Grapevine at I-5 southbound closed overnight Will Close to Repair Mudslide

article

The southbound lanes of the Grapevine section of the Golden State (5) Freeway between State Route 138 and Templin Highway will be closed overnight Sunday evening due to a mudslide caused by the recent storms.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. The off-ramps and the northbound lanes will not be affected.

Southbound I-5 has four lanes, which have been reduced to two lanes where the landslide undermined the shoulder of the highway. The emergency project will control damage at the landslide, located at postmile 66.57 north of Templin Highway.

Caltrans will construct permanent repairs in the future.