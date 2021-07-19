Gov. Newsom in Sonoma Co. to address homelessness, highlight state's comeback plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to address the state's homelessness crisis from Sonoma County on Monday.

The governor will highlight the state's comeback plan, which includes $12 billion in direct spending on the issue of homelessness. His plan also involves investments to spur the construction of affordable housing, a press release stated.

You can see a live stream of the governor's press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on KTVU.com.