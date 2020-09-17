Gov. Newsom expands workplace protections in California during COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign legislation Thursday, which he said will expand workplace protections and critical support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be accompanied by Sen. Jerry Hill and Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes.

Earlier this year, Hill introduced SB 1159, which would expand workers' compensation law to define "injury" to include illness or death resulting from the 2019 novel coronavirus disease under specified circumstances, until Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill requires employees to exhaust their paid sick leave benefits and meet specified certification requirements before receiving any temporary disability benefits or, for police officers, firefighters, and other specified employees, a leave of absence.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.