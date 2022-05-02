Gilroy Garlic Festival could be saved by hosts of Asparagus Festival

The Gilroy Garlic Festival could happen after all, as new festival organizers are pitching to be hosts of the annual event. But original Gilroy planners, however, say not so fast.

The CEO of the Noceti Group, and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival said they want to host the Garlic Festival in Stockton. The announcement was made Sunday in a Facebook post.

"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival," the post said. "We just couldn’t let that happen!"

The Gilroy association which has run the 42-year-old tradition, however, said the claim that the festival is happening again and in Stockton, no less, is false.

Ken Christopher, Executive Vice President of Christopher Ranch and festival organizer said no one in the governing board of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has heard of, or is affiliate with the Noceti Group.

"It looks like the Noceti group, at best, is ignorantly trying to use a news cycle to promote a future Stockton-based garlic event, and at worst, is using the national press surrounding my grandfather’s and my hometown’s legacy to self-promote," said Christopher.

"If the Noceti group is earnestly trying to have a garlic promotion in their hometown, god bless them," he continued. "But claiming to bring back the Gilroy Garlic Festival, without comment or cooperation from our Association, Board, President, or Christopher Ranch is malicious."

KTVU received a response from the Noceti Group Monday that said they are currently setting up for our Asparagus Festival, and are a "bit busy right now." They said more information will be announced soon.

"Our community has been through enough, and doesn’t need misinformation from those that aren’t affiliated with out annual homecoming," said Christopher.

Last week the Association said the pandemic and the skyrocketing insurance premiums were the driving reasons to cancel the event. They said the city was requiring that the festival have more insurance than the minimum general liability coverage of $1 million.

The City of Gilroy also said they have no prior knowledge nor any information concerning the Noceti Groups announcement.

