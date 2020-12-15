Gas leak reported in Burbank, some homes evacuated

A natural gas leak was reported Tuesday near Clark Avenue and Kenwood Street in Burbank, causing some homes to be evacuated.

The homes that were evacuated were "nearby" where the gas leak was reported, the Burbank Police Department said. The evacuations were a precautionary measure as utility crews worked to handle the problem.

Some streets were being closed in the neighborhood, and traffic was being routed away from the area.

The cause of the gas leak remained under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.