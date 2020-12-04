Gas leak at Lancaster house reveals two people dead with stab wounds

Yellow tape has been up for almost twelve hours in the quiet Lancaster neighborhood off Century Circle, where the LA County Fire and Gas Company personnel made a horrible finding while responding to a gas leak call.

Two teenagers, a boy, and a girl are dead. Stabbing wounds were visible, say LA County Sheriff Detectives, adding that they are pretty sure the gas leak had nothing to do with their deaths.

Four other people were at the house when Lancaster Sheriff arrived, including one adult who was transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing. Media has been kept books away, so there has not been a chance to even talk to neighbors, let alone get an exact address as to which house is involved.

But it’s a small cut de sac, and people walk by grim-faced, saying nothing. Investigators are talking to the people who were in the residence, and we are hoping for an update, soon.

