Gabby Petito case: Body has been found in Wyoming where searchers are looking for her

A body has been found in Wyoming where searchers are looking for missing woman Gabby Petito.

The body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Teton County coroner Brent Blue confirmed to FOX News that a body has been found. The person's identity has not been confirmed.

FOX News Digital can also confirm that about 10 minutes after the coroner arrived on the scene, search dogs participating in the search left the search area.

The FBI is planning to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. CT at Grand Teton National Park with law enforcement from the National Park Service.

Gabby Petito vanished in August while traveling across the country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. He returned home without her and has been named a person of interest.

While Laundrie has remained silent as searches for Gabby get underway, her family had become increasingly vocal in the calls for him to talk and for the public to be on the lookout.

"I was living in New York and they were down in Florida, so, not as well as I would’ve liked to, but there still weren’t any red flags that would indicate this would be, we would be here today," Gabby's father Joe Petito said. "My daughter is not here, our daughter is not here, we don’t even know where she is, what state she’s in, we’re shooting from the hip here trying to do what we can."

Last week, body camera video released by Utah police shows their encounter with Petito and Laundrie on August 12. Petito sat in the back of a patrol vehicle on the side of a Utah road while Brian remained outside their camper van as law enforcement officials sorted out what transpired after a witness called police reporting a possible domestic violence situation. Police talked with them for over an hour and resulted in the two being separated after a physical encounter occurred between the couple earlier in the day.

Officers observed scratches on Brian's face and arms. During the body camera video, Gabby also told officers she had no intent to harm Brian.

"What were you intending to do?" an officer is heard asking in the body camera video. "What was the reason behind the slapping?"

"I was trying to get him to stop [telling] me to calm down," Gabby says while in tears.

"Well, it doesn’t sound to me that she attempted to injure him," the officer says. No charges were filed.

