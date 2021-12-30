Four men break into Studio City home, attacked the people inside, LAPD says

A violent home invasion is under investigation in Studio City.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a home on Alta View Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to LAPD, four male suspects – all described as Black – entered the home and attacked the people inside. The group of suspect left the home in two Hyundai vehicles, LAPD was told.

LAPD said four people were attacked in the incident.

Officials have not released additional details of the four suspects as of late Thursday night.

