Fontana teacher and track coach arrested for exchanging sexual texts with a student: Police

A teacher and track coach with Fontana Unified School District was arrested last week for exchanging sexual text messages with a 17-year-old student.

Joshua Armstrong was arrested Friday. He is a teacher at Jurupa Hills High School and a track coach at Redlands Citrus Valley High School. According to Fontana Police Department, Armstrong allegedly exchanged sexual messages with the student during a three-month period from September to December 2021. Police say Armstrong was detained and "cooperated fully with the investigation and was subsequently arrested.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information as it becomes available.

