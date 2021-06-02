Fontana Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulted elderly disabled woman inside her home

Fontana Police are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly disabled woman inside her home.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 7800 block of Juniper Ave. where they determined that an elderly disabled female victim was assaulted in her home. The suspect entered the home by removing screens from the window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was, police said.

Authorities learned that prior to assaulting the elderly disabled female, the suspect entered another residence on the same block of Juniper Ave. and sexually assaulted another female but was scared off by a family member.

The suspect was described by police as a "Hispanic adult male between 20 and 30 years of age." He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts. The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of the letter "S" and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding either incident, or who may have surveillance camera footage or can identify the suspect was asked to contact Detective V. Gutierrez at 909-350-8170 or at vgutierrez@fontana.org.